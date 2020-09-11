Everything is political with Boebert team

Pitkin County officials shouldn’t have been surprised a fundraiser for congressional District 3 candidate Lauren Boebert violated state and local requirements for face masks and social distancing. Boebert initially drew attention to herself in May by getting in Dutch with her Republican colleagues in Garfield County for opening up her Shooter’s Grill restaurant in Rifle in defiance of health department orders.

Leave it to people of Boebert’s ilk to make something political outta good-sense health protocols.

I don’t recall Boebert’s opponent in the upcoming election, Diane Mitsch Bush, breaking the law to make a political point. Mitsch Bush must be the law and order candidate.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale