Evans will bring common sense to entrance standoff

For more than 40 years, Aspen residents and visitors have been putting up with an endless, noxious traffic jam. The daily aggravation and fumes were never voter approved, but instead were gifted to us by Big Brother, who knows best what is good for us all.

In a government “of, by and for the people,” officials should seek practical and useful solutions to problems, and should follow the will of the populace, rather then imposing realistically worthless but politically correct courses of action.

If you agree, please vote for Jeffrey Evans for Pitkin County commissioner. He has been fighting for decades to fix Aspen’s traffic problem, and he will bring an unbiased, common sense problem solving perspective which is sorely needed.

Thanks you.

Courtney Keller

Basalt