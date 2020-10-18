Evans runs on common sense

I’ve known Jeffrey Evans for many years and Jeffrey has something very rare in this valley called “common sense,” which is more than I can say for many of our current, local representatives.

I’m not sure why common sense scares so many people, but Jeffrey is often the smartest person in the room, which is exactly what we want in a county commissioner. And think about it, how many times have you voted for someone only to regret it once they get into office? Come on. You know you have.

That won’t happen with Jeffrey. So, instead of bashing each other as to who will be our next president, vote for someone who will actually make a difference in your life.

Vote for Jeffrey Evans.

Sheldon Fingerman

Aspen