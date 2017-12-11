Evangelicals are depraved

I am less concerned about Trump's support of Alabama senatorial candidate Roy Moore than I am about the unwavering support he's getting from the evangelicals. Trump is a brother sexual predator, but he doesn't vote in Alabama. Many evangelicals do.

Evangelicals have a perverse concept of the truth. The televangelist tells them Jesus Christ is our lord and savior and they believe that, so they believe everything else he says, like when he's trying to sell them something, or Barack Obama was born in Kenya, or Hillary Clinton ran a child porn shop out of a pizza parlor, or Michelle Obama is a transsexual, or all the women who came forward about Moore are all telling the same lie and the Democrats and the media are behind the accusations.

I don't think the evangelicals would desert Moore even if they knew the accusations were true.

Fred Malo Jr.

Carbondale