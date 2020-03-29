Ethic of service, not ego drives Kane

As we head into the unknown of the weeks and months ahead, Basaltines ought to carefully consider the kind of person we want to lead us as our mayor. I am voting for Bill Kane because he knows this community like the back of his hand: He has lived and worked in our valley for 40 some years and knows and values the inner workings of our town from the infrastructure to the people, from the local businesses to the land.

I’m voting for Bill Kane because he is driven by an ethic of service and not by ego: he understands good governance and will show respect to the town staff, other council members and the community. I’m voting for Bill Kane because he cares about preserving open space while also believing that some development is required in our core to ensure our town’s vitality. His campaign and his supporters are committed to get past the divisiveness in our town instead of using divisiveness to try to win. I’m voting for Bill Kane because he listens first, has an exciting vision for Basalt, and has the work and life experience to do the job.

Join me in voting for Bill Kane as your first choice for mayor and Rob Leavitt as your second choice.

Ellen Freedman

Basalt