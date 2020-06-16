English in Action to have virtual benefit June 18

One of the greatest things about living in the Roaring Fork Valley is seeing how we all come together in crisis and celebration, whether it’s support for food banks during COVID-19 or lining the streets for graduations or peaceful demonstration for Black Lives Matter. We are lucky to live in such an amazing community, and in that spirit, I want to bring your attention to yet another opportunity to build bridges.

On June 18, English in Action will hold its annual summer benefit at 6 p.m.

This year the benefit is going virtual. With a guest appearance by Madeleine Albright and a conversation with Ali Noorani, host of the Only in America podcast and author of There Goes the Neighborhood: How Communities Overcome Prejudice and Meet the Challenge of American Immigration, the hour-long program promises to be both entertaining and enlightening.

Since its inception in 1994, English in Action has been helping immigrants in the Roaring Fork valley better their lives and opportunities by learning English through a variety of programs such as one on one tutoring, small group classes or weekly drop-in sessions. Our goal is to aid people in advancing themselves through the gift of language.

Pleased join us on June 18 by making a tax deductible donation to English in Action. For more information or to purchase tickets, please go to englishinaction.org. Front row seats are guaranteed.

Cathy O’Connell

Board member, English in Action

El Jebel