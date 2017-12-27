End of democracy?December 27, 2017 Share Tweet Comments (0) December 27, 2017I hope the Republicans don't outlaw voting in the USA in 2018.Miles KnudsonAspen Village Share Tweet Trending In: Letters to the EditorGlenwood’s gridlock starts with AspenPlows were MIA during Aspen snowstormPan and Fork needs more scrutinyNo canines on vomit cometsEnd of democracy?Trending SitewideVice President Mike Pence heads to Aspen area for vacationAspen’s No.1 socialite takes over The Drop-InUnhappy inmate strikes Pitkin County deputies on Christmas daySkier sues over Aspen Mountain crash on Little NellHighway crash leads to drug charge