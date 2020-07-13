Encouraging debate about mask rules
Wow. I got a response to my opinion/commissioner candidate column (“County commissioner candidate weighs in on mask debate,” July 10, 2020) .
Sue Stromming didn’t like anything I had to say, but my exasperation in finding any forum for an actual discussion of public policy seems to have ended. For anyone using the online version of The Aspen Times, you can go to aspentimes.com/opinion/guest-commentary.
There you will find the ability to comment, which provides the opportunity to converse. What a concept!
I’ve posted a reply and request for more information from Sue, so please follow along or contribute your own ideas.
Jeffrey Evans
Basalt
