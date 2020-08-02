Embrace the Aspen life we have

Here’s the deal: In the super-optimistic, absolute possible best-case scenario, three to four years from now we’re having a regular ski season, enjoying apres ski drinks at the bar and catching a movie in the evenings — without a mask on.

Until then, we’re skiing Two Creeks on weekday mornings before 11. For that — thank you, Texans. Thank you, New Yorkers. For the job I have when 25% of my colleagues are unemployed — and will be so for awhile. It’s a new normal.

Here’s an idea. You like art? Start teaching online, kids in cities and around the world. Like exercise? Facebook livestream your Ute Trail hike for folks who may just have an urban stairwell to climb and would like to join your workout. Ever wanted to pick up the ukulele, guitar, trombone — you’re going to have so much time to practice over the next few years.

We’re in a new normal now. It’s not all about you. Help others, let’s look beyond ourselves, beyond our goal of 100 days on the slopes, laps on Highlands Bowl. This is the chance for a redo.

By living in Aspen, even if we’re just lift operators or morning buffet servers, we’re already ahead of 99% of everyone else. So let’s be thankful, let’s be helpful, let’s reset our mindsets. Be thankful for the 40 half-ski days we get next year. Welcome the new enrollees in Aspen schools. Extend gratitude to the second-home owners who are making these their first homes. And look beyond ourselves. Make an impact. It’s not all about you, or me. These next few years — make them memorable. Wear your mask, stop complaining, get on with getting on. Everyone reading this paper today already won the life lottery.

David Mitchell

Aspen