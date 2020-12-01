Elon Musk > Greta Thunberg

What if all “activists” became entrepreneurs, and the propagation of division through fear-mongering no longer became a factor because the products created were better than what came before and therefore didn’t necessitate discussions of morality. A world where we spend our time creating instead of criticizing those who were never going to agree with us.

Innovation solves all, and the problems we face today are no different. While Greta was busy creating division and pushing feel-good policy that will never come to fruition, Elon built a $500+ billion EV/Solar company that has singlehandedly done more for the fight against climate change than the impacts of all modern climate activists combined then multiplied by an order of magnitude. So be an entrepreneur because while activists promote change, entrepreneurs create change.

James Renfrow

Aspen