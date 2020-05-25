Electric and sustainable are the future

I write with appreciation for Bode McDowell’s letter “Help the ski industry weather this storm,” (May 20, aspentimes.com). The Colorado Recreation and Economy Act is a great idea, but it is not going to pass the Republican Senate and even if it does pass Trump has said he’d veto it.

There are other ways to help Colorado’s future outdoor economy and one of the best ways is to commit to never buying another infernal combustion fossil fuel vehicle. The future will be electric and sustainable. To riff on Martin Luther King, Jr., sustanability is not merely a distant goal that we seek, but a means by which we arrive at that goal.

Tom Mooney

Aspen