Electric and sustainable are the future
I write with appreciation for Bode McDowell’s letter “Help the ski industry weather this storm,” (May 20, aspentimes.com). The Colorado Recreation and Economy Act is a great idea, but it is not going to pass the Republican Senate and even if it does pass Trump has said he’d veto it.
There are other ways to help Colorado’s future outdoor economy and one of the best ways is to commit to never buying another infernal combustion fossil fuel vehicle. The future will be electric and sustainable. To riff on Martin Luther King, Jr., sustanability is not merely a distant goal that we seek, but a means by which we arrive at that goal.
Tom Mooney
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User