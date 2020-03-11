Electoral College math

Fred Stewart, in his letter of March 8, 2020, in the Aspen Daily News, concludes that “densely populated cities … should not speak for the rest of the country.”

Well, Fred, they obviously do not since Trump won without those cities.

Fred’s confused assessment of counties was just that — confusing as to his point.

The implications is that if one counted by counties, instead of states, then all would be well and more balanced.

However, here in the West we have counties larger than entire small states — but those counties may have a population only in the dozens, or less.

Does Fred suggest that this would provide a more equitable distribution of voter preference?

The wisdom of the Founding fathers, and the Electoral College, is that the states elect the president, and they do it voting on a proportionate basis.

That proportion is assigned by population distribution.

Indeed, that is why a president can be elected without the majority of the popular national vote.

But it also ensures that smaller states, with less population, have a voice and command attention to their particular issues.

The Founding Fathers were apparently better at math.

James DeFrancia

Basalt