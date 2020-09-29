Electoral College is obsolete

Twice in the past 20 years the person who was the runner-up in the popular vote was sworn in as president. That’s just wrong.

Something I wasn’t taught in school is the Electoral College’s connection to slavery. Scholars inform that at the 1787 Philadelphia Constitutional Convention, direct national election of the president was proposed. However, James Madison argued a direct-vote system would be unacceptable to the South because the North would outnumber the South since the South’s many slaves couldn’t vote. The Electoral College proposal instead let each southern state count its slaves, but with a two-fifths discount in computing its share of the overall count, thereby giving Southern states more power in elections. This proposal was adopted and led to the creation of the infamous three-fifths clause which calculated five slaves to count as three free men. (Discussion by Yale legal scholar Akhil Reed Amar in “The Troubling Reason the Electoral College Exists,”Nov. 26, 2018, Time)

In 2019, the Colorado Legislature passed SB42, declaring that a presidential candidate shall be chosen by the national popular vote. For the law to go into effect, states must vote in favor of the idea until the combined supporting states make up a 270 majority out of the available 538 Electoral College votes. The supporting states will then commit to assign their presidential electors to the candidate with the most individual votes nationwide. In the 2020 election, Colorado voters will be asked to approve this decision of the Legislature by voting yes on Proposition 113.

The national popular vote will ensure the presidential candidate who earns the most votes will actually win. If you believe as I do that the most votes should win, please support Proposition 113.

Joyce Jenkins

Glenwood Springs