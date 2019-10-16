Election picks

In Basalt, I’d urge you to vote “yes” on 3A, which maintains property tax at existing rates. It’s not a tax increase, despite misleading language on the ballot. It has nothing to do with your TABOR refund, which you will receive separately. The consequences of voting “no” would be to cut property tax revenue in half, forcing Basalt to cut services. Note that Basalt just gave back about $2 million to taxpayers, so combined, this would end up being a huge hit for a small town.

Simultaneously, there’s a very cool citizen-led movement called Basalt Gives. It creates an endowment for Basalt out of TABOR property tax refunds that a community board would allocate to key needs, including child care, health care, and mental health. I love this idea, and over time, it could grow through contributions from other entities. Imagine if we had a $5 million fund one day! Please consider donating your tax refund to this effort. http://www.tinyurl.com/basaltgives and http://www.facebook.com/basaltgives.

Statewide, please vote “yes” on Proposition CC. This bipartisan measure undoes dysfunctional state law that prevents us from spending growing tax revenue on roads, transportation and schools.

Locally, I’m supporting Shane Larson for school board in RE-1. He’s been endorsed by our teachers’ association and will continue to implement the strategic plan. Last, I’d vote “yes” on Eagle County 1A, which is a tobacco tax that will fund public health and education.

Auden Schendler

Basalt