Elect Virgili to CMC board

As a longtime community leader, Marianne Virgili is highly accomplished and has an impressive resumé. What doesn’t appear on her long list of accolades, though, are the countless individuals she has mentored and guided to various career paths and opportunities, including me. Marianne inspired me to pursue a career in the chamber industry, and I was fortunate to learn from her for over a decade.

Marianne’s passion and energy for whatever she is doing is contagious. She believes strongly in education and always made professional development and continuing education a top priority for her staff. She shared her extensive knowledge as a teacher at the US Chamber’s Institute for Organization Management for 20 years, serving as national chair in 2013. She has also been a longtime advocate and supporter of Colorado Mountain College, including lobbying for four-year degrees, chairing the successful 7D for CMC Campaign and serving on the CMC Foundation Board.

For these reasons and many more, I believe Marianne Virgili would be an excellent addition to the Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees.

Angie Anderson

New Castle