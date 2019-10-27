Elect Virgili and Hartzell to CMC board

I am a huge fan of CMC, and I have had the privilege to teach a marketing class at CMC for the past eight years. And, thanks to my good friend Jim Calaway, I have participated on the volunteer board of overseers and have become familiar with CMC’s amazing operations.

As as engaged CMC supporter, I wanted to share my support for two talented and committed candidates for CMC’s Board of Trustees, who are both interested in helping create an even brighter future for CMC and the students to be served.

I strongly support Marianne Virgili and Bob Hartzell for these seats. Voters in all six CMC counties can vote for all trustee positions, not just those candidates in our county of residence.

Marianne Virgili has recently retired as CEO of the Glenwood Springs Chamber/Resort Association. As part of this role, she was instrumental in getting four-year bachelor’s degrees approved for CMC. She is currently serving as a member of the CMC Foundation Board of Directors. Her passion is to provide affordable education for students to be able to study, reside and work in the communities where they live.

Bob Hartzell has served CMC for over 25 years as an instructor, assistant campus dean, college-wide facility development coordinator and was campus dean when he retired in 2004. He was instrumental in gaining CMC’s commitment and implementation of on-line learning at all campuses. He is a proven educator and strong community leader. He wants to help CMC to continue being an education leader in our six counties.

Please join me in helping CMC to continue to thrive and grow with talented leaders. Please vote for Marianne Virgili and Bob Hartzell.

Scott Gilbert

Snowmass