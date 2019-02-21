Elect Torre as Aspen mayor
February 21, 2019
I support Torre for mayor, and here's why.
He voted for Burlingame to make it happen, even though there was opposition. He supports the residents in current housing and looks for new opportunities. He voted for recycling, banned the bag, and has more environmental plans. He is specific and efficient with transportation solutions.
We have all seen the past few years a weak council that flip flops, wavers, retreats and caves, and we need better. I say vote Torre for mayor and see what great things we can do when we work together.
Nick Hagen
Aspen
Trending In: Letters to the Editor
Trending Sitewide
- Aspen-area men die in backcountry avalanche near Crested Butte
- Aspen-area has suffered the brunt of Colorado’s fatal avalanches this year
- Snowmass Club, Aspen Shakti, three other businesses say Aspen Club has not paid them in months
- Owen Tucker Green
- Arapahoe Basin chief operating officer shares reasons for breakup with Vail Resorts
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.