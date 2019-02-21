Elect Torre as Aspen mayor

I support Torre for mayor, and here's why.

He voted for Burlingame to make it happen, even though there was opposition. He supports the residents in current housing and looks for new opportunities. He voted for recycling, banned the bag, and has more environmental plans. He is specific and efficient with transportation solutions.

We have all seen the past few years a weak council that flip flops, wavers, retreats and caves, and we need better. I say vote Torre for mayor and see what great things we can do when we work together.

Nick Hagen

Aspen