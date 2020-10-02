Elect Mitsch Bush to Congress
This year’s race for Colorado’s District 3 House of Representatives provides a study in contrasts: an empty and planless call for “freedom” from Lauren Boebert, or a concise and effective set of plans from Diane Mitsch Bush that will actually provide us with the freedoms expressed in our country’s long history of democracy.
Boebert’s website and campaign rhetoric have focused on maintaining an adversarial role to ensure that we are all free to live our lives without the interference of pesky governmental rules and regulations. Mitsch Bush’s website lists what she will actually support in a bipartisan manner to ensure that our government works for us.
We are faced with a choice between using a big hammer to smash our support systems in the name of freedom or electing someone who will work to address issues that affect our long-term freedoms through focusing on our health, economy, and climate.
Consider these vast differences between candidates when you vote.
A candidate who takes an “us against them” stance or one who is strongly bipartisan? Someone whose campaign states what she is against while ignoring what she will actually do, or the candidate with plans for each facet of her well-reasoned platform.
The choice is clear. Please cast your vote for Diane Mitsch Bush. She will represent us all.
Susy Ellison
Carbondale
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User