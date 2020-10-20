Elect Chris Council to Pitkin BOCC
I urge everyone to vote for Chris Council for Pitkin County commissioner, District 4. This election is at-large — all residents of Pitkin can vote, no matter the district you live in.
Chris will be an outstanding commissioner. He is diligent, thoughtful, smart, resourceful, creative, and he cares deeply for Pitkin County. He will listen to all stakeholders, communicate openly and engage with constituents and will demonstrate true leadership.
Please visit http://www.chris4pitkin.com to learn more about Chris and his platform, and when you complete your ballot, cast your vote for Chris!
Emily Chaplin
Snowmass Village
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User