Elect Chris Council to Pitkin BOCC

I urge everyone to vote for Chris Council for Pitkin County commissioner, District 4. This election is at-large — all residents of Pitkin can vote, no matter the district you live in.

Chris will be an outstanding commissioner. He is diligent, thoughtful, smart, resourceful, creative, and he cares deeply for Pitkin County. He will listen to all stakeholders, communicate openly and engage with constituents and will demonstrate true leadership.

Please visit http://www.chris4pitkin.com to learn more about Chris and his platform, and when you complete your ballot, cast your vote for Chris!

Emily Chaplin

Snowmass Village