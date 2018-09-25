Educate yourself for the election

Roaring Fork Conservancy is pleased to present yet another edition of the "Voters' Guide to Water Issues in the Roaring Fork Watershed." The importance of water in Colorado continues to grow as we plan for the future of our water resources. Roaring Fork Conservancy remains focused on water quality, water quantity and riparian health, addressing these issues via river science, water policy and educating citizens on current issues.

Knowledgeable elected officials help us protect vital water resources. With the upcoming election, we wanted to give citizens an opportunity to hear from candidates on local water issues and their proposed solutions.

Roaring Fork Conservancy asked candidates in local, state and federal races for their responses to two water-related questions. This pamphlet presents a non-biased forum for candidates to express their qualifications and platforms on water issues affecting the Roaring Fork Watershed and the state of Colorado. This voters' guide can be found on our website at http://www.roaringfork.org/news and physical copies will be available for viewing in public places throughout the Roaring Fork Watershed.

Roaring Fork Conservancy does not endorse any candidates. Their unedited responses are presented as submitted.

We encourage you to vote, whether by mail or at a polling place, Nov. 6. Your voice is an important part of helping us bring people together to protect our rivers.

Rick Lofaro

Executive Director, Roaring Fork Conservancy