Economy shrinking under Trump

Per the article “Trump’s trade policy” and other publications, the U.S. “trade deficit in goods and services now exceeds what it was under President Barack Obama.” Not good results, President Trump.

The U.S. economy is predicted to shrink this year while China’s economy will be positive due to their national strategy to control COVID-19. Seems our national strategy is “you’re on your own.” I question why so many Republicans still support Trump.

Cathleen Krahe

Aspen