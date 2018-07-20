Eagle County proves it cares

In light of recent events, I feel the continuous discussion for succession from Eagle County is especially distasteful and inappropriate. The underappreciated Eagle County staff and commissioners have proved their dedication and support to our midvalley community during these trying times and to discredit their efforts is simply disrespectful. Furthermore, suggesting they are not part of this community and are not working on our behalf is completely misguided and false. I want to acknowledge and thank the hardworking Eagle County Staff for everything they have done to help our collective community. We are against succession from Eagle County.

Robert Hubbell

El Jebel