E-bikes don’t belong on bike baths

Two years ago, I was in favor of sharing the local bike paths with e-bikes. It seemed like a good way to allow struggling riders access to the trails. I have witnessed so many of these riders this spring whizzing by at 35-plus mph, that my opinion on these bikes has changed. So many e-bike riders have shown a lack of control of their speed, that I now believe these bikes have no business on the pedestrian and bike paths.

Richard Robertson

Aspen