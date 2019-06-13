 E-bikes don’t belong on bike baths | AspenTimes.com

E-bikes don’t belong on bike baths

Letters to the Editor | June 13, 2019

Two years ago, I was in favor of sharing the local bike paths with e-bikes. It seemed like a good way to allow struggling riders access to the trails. I have witnessed so many of these riders this spring whizzing by at 35-plus mph, that my opinion on these bikes has changed. So many e-bike riders have shown a lack of control of their speed, that I now believe these bikes have no business on the pedestrian and bike paths.

Richard Robertson

Aspen

