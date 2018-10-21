Dylan Roberts is the best choice for Colorado

Residents of Eagle and Routt counties should vote for Dylan Roberts for state rep in District 26 to retain the Democratic majority in the Colorado State House.

I have gotten to know Roberts and have the utmost respect for his work ethics, intelligence, energy and values. As a Steamboat Springs native, he knows and cares about the Colorado way of life and our environment.

He cares about health care and has worked to legislate improved health care coverage for Coloradans. The legislation improving health care has been stymied by the Republican controlled state senate.

His values — for education, health care, affordable housing and the environment — all lie with the well-being of the people of his district and Colorado. Give him your vote and a chance to deliver on these values.

Donna Grauer

Basalt