Duplicity runs through Democrats’ veins
It sure looks like Parker Maddux is spewing rubbish in the Aug. 22 edition of The Aspen Times (“Four out of every 10 can’t be right”), about people who support President Trump.
Parker, there is a reason to vote Republican: Biden tried to tells us his speech at the DNC was not prerecorded. Wrong. A cop pointed out how in one shot he had no wristwatch and a lapel pin. His lapel pin was missing in the other picture, but he now had a wristwatch. Just another Democratic lie.
Then I find out that Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants the cops to protect her home in Chicago, but wants to defund the police. Democrats are way too stupid to run this country if they think they can tell us this rubbish.
James A. Wingers
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User