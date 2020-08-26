Duplicity runs through Democrats’ veins

It sure looks like Parker Maddux is spewing rubbish in the Aug. 22 edition of The Aspen Times (“Four out of every 10 can’t be right”), about people who support President Trump.

Parker, there is a reason to vote Republican: Biden tried to tells us his speech at the DNC was not prerecorded. Wrong. A cop pointed out how in one shot he had no wristwatch and a lapel pin. His lapel pin was missing in the other picture, but he now had a wristwatch. Just another Democratic lie.

Then I find out that Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants the cops to protect her home in Chicago, but wants to defund the police. Democrats are way too stupid to run this country if they think they can tell us this rubbish.

James A. Wingers

Aspen