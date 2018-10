Up and up your taxes will go, Should you vote for 7A, that we know!

If you take the bait, hook the 7A bus, RFTA will crow "leave the driving to us!"

So when your taxes go up, just pay up and shut up! But don't you bitch!

Cause you own property! You must be rich!

I'm for light rail: Yes!

Jim Markalunas

Aspen