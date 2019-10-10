Down the drain we go
Does anybody know when we’ll see a Trump golf course in Turkey? Just in case any portion of the world was wavering on how we treat our allies, this withdrawal will reinforce what the whole world knows. Khrushchev would be so envious, if he’d only know that he could “bury us” by buying a president!
Every day this psychopath is in office, the country spirals down.
Mary Robertson
Carbondale
