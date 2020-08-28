Doubling down

Two things:

1. Regarding the city of Aspen’s housing department, Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority, we’ve always said that secret executive sessions and unaccountable power are damaging to democracy. The nation’s fourth largest city, Houston, a bastion of liberty, deems executive sessions illegal.

2. Are any of our liberal Democratic friends willing to step up and bet that the hot, sexy small-business owner of Shooters in Rifle, Lauren Boebert, becomes Western Colorado’s first congresswoman over the Democrat’s lifetime politician and former sociology professor?

Lee and Sandy Mulcahy

Aspen