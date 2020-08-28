Doubling down
Two things:
1. Regarding the city of Aspen’s housing department, Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority, we’ve always said that secret executive sessions and unaccountable power are damaging to democracy. The nation’s fourth largest city, Houston, a bastion of liberty, deems executive sessions illegal.
2. Are any of our liberal Democratic friends willing to step up and bet that the hot, sexy small-business owner of Shooters in Rifle, Lauren Boebert, becomes Western Colorado’s first congresswoman over the Democrat’s lifetime politician and former sociology professor?
Lee and Sandy Mulcahy
Aspen
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User