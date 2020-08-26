Double-standard in Mulcahy standoff with APCHA
On the Mulcahy family/Aspen-Pitkin Housing Authority standoff, APCHA is a corrupt fascist organization. The family of the former Aspen city councilman and Skico executive who embezzled millions still retains APCHA housing. The Mulcahys are valuable community members who deserve to pay APCHA’s new fines and do community service hours rather than eviction.
Peace, love and God bless America.
James Hoge
Intercept lot, Highway 82
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User