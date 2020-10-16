Don’t vote for Boebert

It’s time to drop the theater stage curtain on Lauren Boebert for the Colorado 3rd Congressional District seat and give Colorado State Board of Education Trustee Joyce Rankin (R-Carbondale) a chance in two years from now.

Here is a sample of constructive reasons to not reward or to applaud the political grifter Lauren Boebert who is rated less than a D-list movie actress:

1. The (Grand Junction) Daily Sentinel explains her narrative and veracity has more holes than Swiss cheese.

2. The Colorado Times Recorder explains she has a bankrupt character.

3. The Pueblo Chieftain comparative opinion states why “she has no business in [the U.S.] Congress.”

Present Mesa County commissioner and former U.S. Congressman Scott McInnis should appreciate my wisdom after seeing the district of his fellow former U.S. Congressman Carlos Moorhead (R-Glendale, Calif.) go to James Rogan (R-Glendale, Calif.) and then go to Adam Schiff (D-Burbank, Calif.).

Glendale and Burbank are still the heartland of a once might California Republican Party stronghold.

Wisdom to the wise to realize what unaffiliated voters can do to a political party during a primary election and after.

Emzy Veazy III

Aspen and Burbank