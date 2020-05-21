Don’t take a shot on Boebert
In his letter on Wednesday, Jerry Law urges voters to kick Scott Tipton out of office (“Tipton blew it, give Boebert a chance,” commentary, The Aspen Times). Up to that point I couldn’t agree with him more. But then he goes on to endorse Lauren (Annie Oakely-wannabe) Boebert for the office. Just what we need in Washington, another politician who puts himself/herself above the law!
Doug Rhinehart
Woody Creek
