Don’t slash food stamps
May 16, 2018
Dear Scott Tipton,
I would remind you that our federal government exists to assist the taxed population to have a healthy, well-educated and safe environment, with the best infrastructure to thrive as business ventures and as a connected, engaged society.
I am outraged that Congress is considering slashing Food Stamps by $17 billion. In this economic climate where minimum wage has not risen since 1980 and the 1 percent has accrued 80% of the property and wealth of the country it is unconscionable to take away a basic safety net for working people. I am your constituent, and will remember how you vote this week in the next election.
John Hoffmann
Carbondale
