Don’t let Pan and Fork parcel fall to development

Looking across the undeveloped parcel along the Roaring Fork River, you don't need much imagination to see that if even half of this land falls to development, the magnificent view of the river will be walled off from Basalt, virtually privatizing the view.

Why would Basalt be willing to let this happen?

Marina Rainer

Aspen