Don’t forget to cup your phone

Letters to the Editor | February 29, 2020

Regarding the annoying CupFone commercials, I have a question. If the person in the commercials is too dumb to put his or her phone in the built-in cup holder in his or her car, why would he or she be smart enough to remember to put the phone in the unnecessary CupFone accessory that he or she could skip paying $60 for by just putting the phone in the built-in cup holder?

Maurice Emmer

Aspen

Letters to the Editor
