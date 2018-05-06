“Don’t Drone Me Dude”
May 6, 2018
This is an homage to the great sci-fi writers of my youth like Issac Asimov, Robert Heinlein, Aurthur C. Clark, and the rest of the voices of reason concerning the fast pace of technology and the consequences thereof.
Drones, drones
They're everywhere
On the street and in the air
Don't you know
They can be found
In the sea and underground
They might buzz
around your house
Or be as quiet as a mouse
Drones can fly
And they can walk
Pretty soon they'll start to talk
Man I wish
I had me one
To help me get my working done
It could complete
the things I lack
So I can rest my aching back
I would just sit
The whole day through
Telling it just what to do
For a time
Life would be serene
Until the drone got smart and mean
Then it would tell me
I am through
Now the drone is you
Prentice Billings
Aspen
