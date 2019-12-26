Done with The Aspen Times

Freedom of speech is not practiced at Aspen Times.

Terminating Glenn Beaton is a very unfair action on your part. This area claims to support veterans. Those who have fought for our freedom of speech. How hypocritical you are.

We will now only have the views of the progressive liberals coming from your newspaper.

Glenn was the best columnist you had. I will no longer bother to read your liberal paper.

Many feel the way I do. #BoycottAspenTimes

Jean Thomas

Snowmass Village