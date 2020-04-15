Dog owners have rights too

Dear Pitkin County commissioners,

I am responding to the notice that the “off leash” areas for dogs are being closed. First, as you are aware, there are very few places for our dogs to run free at best and during this time they too need exercise.

I strongly suggest if people are concerned about free-roaming dogs and human interaction of more than 6 feet on the dog off leash designated trails, then those people go elsewhere on the multitude of trails and open country that exist for them.

On a “normal” daily basis dog owners deal with and comply with the rules on trails that allow bikers, skaters, runners and baby carriages, wildlife (to name just a few obstacles) by keeping our dogs on a leash. Should it not be the same for people without dogs or who might be concerned with human interaction that they can choose to go elsewhere during this difficult time?

I find it prejudicial that BOCC has made this shortsighted decision. Dog owners have rights during this time as well.

Please be reminded the BOCC that was elected to represent all of us in Pitkin County with thought and regard for all — not to act in a knee-jerk response to a situation.

Shae Singer

Aspen