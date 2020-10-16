Do your amendment homework
I was excited to run down my ballot sheet, marking for folks I’d been learning about these past months. All that came to a screeching halt when I hit the amendments. I didn’t recognize a single one without reading it several times. Harking back to school days, I got smart enough to find the blue book and white county sheet, under the perpetual mail pile. Now with the info next to the ballot, I have a prayer at getting it right. Happy belated Indigenous People Day.
John Hoffmann
Carbondale
