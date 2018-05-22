Do the math

The Aspen Times recently printed a notice from Snowmass Base Village about its "$600 million project." As a Base Village owner since a 2006 purchase, I can't imagine where that number came from. My condo's value is one third less than what I paid for it. I would like to know where the original asking price for the 2017 sales were and what they sold for.

Snowmass Base Village numbers don't pass the smell test.

Richard Goodwin

Snowmass Village