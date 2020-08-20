Do-as-we-say posturing by the Dems

I planned on leaving Maurice Emmer’s 6 Aug. letter (“Divided because of the Dems,” The Aspen Times) as another case of him arriving at the correct conclusion through sophist logic; then came Chip Nealy’s unnecessarily snarky and groundless response (“Voices in his head,” Aug. 14).

The “divide” in American politics starts not with Hillary Clinton’s elitist and entitled derision of America’s working class. Barack Obama preceded her with his dismissive remarks about ‘’clinging to guns and religion.”

But even he was preceded by Democrats’ persistent and claims that any disagreement from their agenda represented “racism,” “sexism” or some other “ism.” Democrats’ identity politics is intended to divide. “Don’t view us as ‘One nation under God’; chop us into small groups”: the easier to manipulate, the easier to control.

Democrats’ autocratic beliefs can be traced to Eldredge Cleaver’s most fascist of remarks: “You either have to be part of the solution, or you’re going to be part of the problem.” American “Progressives” embraced that slogan and have held it in their hearts ever since.

Parse that phrase. It means that I must agree on what you think is the problem, or I am the problem. It means that I must agree to your solution or I am the problem. There is no room for discussion, no room for debate, no room for ideas. Those who dare disagree will face the wrath of flash-mobs, cancel-culture censors, black-shirted ANTIFA thugs.

William F. Buckley Jr. was fond of saying, in a more civilized time: “Liberals claim to be open to other views, but then are shocked and offended to discover that there are other views.”

The Republicans have much to answer for, and this election, as the last, I will likely vote third party. But America’s left would do well to take a good look in the mirror before slinging its mud.

Douglas A. Peckham

Aspen