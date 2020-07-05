Divine inspiration

The Aspen Chapel Gallery’s current show, “Art from the Heart,” features 54 Roaring Fork Valley artists showing a total of 106 diverse pieces of art. Twenty-five percent of the sales goes to support Aspen Family Connections, the organization providing food to valley residents. Sixty-five percent goes to the artists. The reasonably priced artwork can be taken home when purchased.

The Aspen Chapel Gallery is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 10a.m. to 2 p.m. The show closes Thursday, July 9.

Please stop by and support our valley artists and Aspen Family Connections.

Tom Ward and Michael Bonds

Co-directors, Aspen Chapel Gallery