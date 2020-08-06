 Divided because of the Dems | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Divided because of the Dems

Letters to the Editor Letters-to-the-editor |

A close friend who isn’t comfortable writing to the paper asked me to comment on Roger Marolt’s July 31 column (“Divided we free-fall,” aspentimes.com). I don’t read Roger, so I had to look up the column. Wow. Roger was spot on about the country being so divided that some aren’t proud of our flag. I understand why.

A 2016 presidential candidate who considered half the country “deplorable.” A 3-year fictitious witch hunt falsely accusing the president of colluding with Russia. An “impeachment” over routine international communications. Entrapment of a new national security adviser followed by years of his political prosecution. Abuse of the FBI, IRS, and other agencies to punish political opponents.

Vilification of a Supreme Court nominee without credible grounds. Tolerance of riots and looting. Use of the funeral of a civil rights icon to spread lies about the other party.

Roger’s right. We are divided.

Maurice Emmer

Aspen

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

For tax deductible donations, click here.
 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Letters to the Editor
See more