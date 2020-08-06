Divided because of the Dems
A close friend who isn’t comfortable writing to the paper asked me to comment on Roger Marolt’s July 31 column (“Divided we free-fall,” aspentimes.com). I don’t read Roger, so I had to look up the column. Wow. Roger was spot on about the country being so divided that some aren’t proud of our flag. I understand why.
A 2016 presidential candidate who considered half the country “deplorable.” A 3-year fictitious witch hunt falsely accusing the president of colluding with Russia. An “impeachment” over routine international communications. Entrapment of a new national security adviser followed by years of his political prosecution. Abuse of the FBI, IRS, and other agencies to punish political opponents.
Vilification of a Supreme Court nominee without credible grounds. Tolerance of riots and looting. Use of the funeral of a civil rights icon to spread lies about the other party.
Roger’s right. We are divided.
Maurice Emmer
Aspen
