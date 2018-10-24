DiSalvo committed to community

I have been a prosecutor for over 20 years and, over that time, have had the honor of working with many outstanding men and women in law enforcement. I know first hand the importance of having leaders in law enforcement with integrity, experience, intelligence and commitment to the community. It is for this reason that I strongly support Joe DiSalvo for Pitkin County Sheriff.

I worked closely with Sheriff DiSalvo, starting in 2015, as part of a committee formed by the Legislature to study best practices related to body-worn cameras for law enforcement. The committee was tasked with analyzing transparency, costs, privacy rights, data storage and resource challenges. Sheriff DiSalvo quickly demonstrated why he had been selected for this committee. He is a thoughtful and hard worker, with a true sense to commitment to law enforcement and the community as a whole. With over 30 years of experience, he became a leader of these efforts and helped produce a report that has been used throughout the state.

Since that time, I have remained in contact with Sheriff DiSalvo. I respect him a great deal; I value the leadership and integrity he brings to community safety and the justice system. I urge Pitkin County voters to re-elect Joe DiSalvo for Sheriff.

Michael Dougherty

20th Judicial District attorney