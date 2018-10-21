Disallowed job used to railroad local Scottish senior citizen
October 21, 2018
The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority used its rules to retaliate by disallowing a job and then used the disallowed job to put me over their limit to evict me ("Judge sides with Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority in eviction case," The Aspen Times, Oct. 7). The social security issue was self-corrected with the assistance of the Social Security administration five months before eviction proceedings.
APCHA needs to play by the federal rules: a wrongful eviction compromises the millions of dollars it receives. I will not be bull-dogged by an out-of-control attorney who was investigated for dishonesty by the Colorado Supreme Court while my case is on appeal.
Amanda Tucker
Aspen
Trending In: Letters to the Editor
Trending Sitewide
- Pitkin County Courthouse ICE arrest likely a first
- Aspen Skiing Co. to take over family-run Gwyn’s High Alpine at Snowmass in 2020
- Charges dismissed against driver in Basalt pedestrian death on Highway 82
- Aspen housing board lets man suffering from PTSD stay in home
- Glenn K. Beaton: James Madison doesn’t want your dead cat to vote, and maybe not you either