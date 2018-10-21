Disallowed job used to railroad local Scottish senior citizen

The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority used its rules to retaliate by disallowing a job and then used the disallowed job to put me over their limit to evict me ("Judge sides with Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority in eviction case," The Aspen Times, Oct. 7). The social security issue was self-corrected with the assistance of the Social Security administration five months before eviction proceedings.

APCHA needs to play by the federal rules: a wrongful eviction compromises the millions of dollars it receives. I will not be bull-dogged by an out-of-control attorney who was investigated for dishonesty by the Colorado Supreme Court while my case is on appeal.

Amanda Tucker

Aspen