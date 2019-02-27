Dirty pool by Lift One foes
February 27, 2019
Whoa! Now I know who's classy and who's not!
I went to the post office to pick up my mail, and I was assaulted by "Enquirer type" nasty and classless attacks against the Lift One corridor. I had to do a double take and wonder if this was actually happening in Aspen.
What a difference between these "skank" attack mailings and the fact that Jeff Gorsuch is trying to keep Aspen a world-class and classy ski town.
Enough said.
Vanessa Corona
Aspen
