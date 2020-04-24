Dig some dirt, grow some plants in Basalt

Here is news for you folks who want to start raising more of your own food: the town of Basalt’s Community Garden still has available space and is open. There are some new restrictions such as using wipes on community tools and maintaining social distances, but it is a fairly large open space so maintaining distances is not difficult and sterile wipes are available at the garden.

So if you like to spend productive time outside and would like to grow vegetables and even flowers, you can sign up at the town of Basalt’s website, http://www.basalt.net by choosing the header “community” and then the header “outdoors” or you can email the garden manager at basaltcommunitygardens@gmail.com. If neither way works for you call me directly at 970-927-4629 and leave a message that you are interested in the garden. I will call you back with the necessary information.

Hope to see you in the dirt!

Gerry Terwilliger

Support Local Journalism Donate



Basalt