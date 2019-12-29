Dig a little deeper

Like many of you, I am weary of impeachment news coverage, both real and fake; ranting tweets; and partisan talking heads. And, mostly of being pitted against one another in a cultural civil war seemingly fostered by self-serving special interests successfully appealing to our baser instincts.

According to a Pew Research Center Study (“Partisan Antipathy: More Intense, More Personal,”) Oct. 10, 2019, we are the most divided in a generation and continuing to get worse. So, in the “spirit of the season,” I am appealing to “the better angels of our nature” to be willing to stop and reset by sincerely asking ourselves, in the privacy of our own conscience, if any of the beliefs that we have about one another are true?

Can you absolutely know that it is true? What is your evidence? Can the opposite be just as true? Finally, who or how would you be with a person of the opposite party on any given issue if you did not believe that they are less moral, patriotic, open-minded, tolerant, caring, intelligent, informed, etc.?

Wishing “peace on Earth and good will toward all!” And let it begin with me …

Ella Kyle (Formerly Tricia McKenzie)

Aspen