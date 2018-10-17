Diane Mitsch Bush best choice for House District 3

Diane Mitsch Bush is the best choice for Congressional District 3 for the U.S. House of Representatives. This is an important national election because it can turn the House blue, giving Congress the votes to check and balance the dangerous impulses of Donald Trump. Diane has served as a strong leader in the Colorado State House and was recognized as Colorado's legislator of the year by farmers, ranchers and conservationists. Her decades of work here have protected our environment and public lands, the rights of our citizens, and our idyllic Colorado lifestyle.

Diane will protect our public lands, air, water and wildlife. She will fight for science-based climate-change legislation, work to end fossil-fuel subsidies and work for clean renewable energy. She will work for common sense gun safety laws to protect all citizens in schools and public places.

Diane will fight for health care rights for all. Colorado has some of the highest cost for health care in the country, especially in our mountain communities. Diane supports universal health coverage and will fight against cuts to Social Security and Medicare.

Diane has represented our Western farm and ranch communities in the Colorado Legislature. She will work to repeal the harmful Trump tariffs and tax law, and pass a farm bills that preserves water rights and actually works for rural families. She will fight for funding for education and against predatory student loan companies.

Diane is running against the incumbent Scott Tipton, who has voted with Trump 96 percent of the time. More than half of his campaign donations come from outside money like the NRA and the Koch brothers. Diane works to support the state of Colorado and our hardworking people.

Please join me and vote for Diane Mitsch Bush to protect Colorado's environment, health care and strong economy.

Gena Whitten

Basalt and Beaver Creek