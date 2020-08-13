Diane Mitsch Bush an easy pick for Congress
Diane Mitsch Bush is the only qualified person running for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. She held her seat in the Colorado House of Representatives for 4 1/2 years and served as the chair of the Transportation and Energy Committee and vice chair of the Agriculture, Livestock and Natural Resources Committee. Diane has a record in the Colorado House of working across the aisle to pass legislation in the interest of all Coloradans — farmers, teachers, veterans, small businessmen and women, and students.
Bush’s opponent is ill-informed and inflammatory — the exact opposite of what we need in Washington right now.
Vote for Diane, bring your friends, and donate to her campaign while you’re at it!
Austin Owen
Aspen
