Developer grateful to be part of the process

I was honored to be a part of the city's new office decision. The real winner is the city of Aspen and the incredible people who keep this wonderful place running.

I'm so proud of my son Ethan, who helped come up with the idea of Option A when the city was searching for alternatives. His idea may not have won on the ballot, but putting the office decision up to a vote allows the city to move forward immediately, rather than the two to three years it would have taken to get here. At a cost of $5 million per year, being able to move forward saves our community $10 million to $15 million. This is a win for all of us, regardless of which option you voted for.

Maybe even more importantly, the city can now move forward knowing if there were only a few, or possibly a majority, against the Galena Plaza plan. Although the vote was much closer than I would have guessed, the voters chose Option B and it's time to move forward and build new offices for the city's hardworking employees.

As much as I would have liked to see something more visionary on the Rio Grande Park, I know the city, along with architect Charles Cunniffe, will build a great building.

Thank you all who voted to help the city move forward.

Mark Hunt

